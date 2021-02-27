Suspect dies after leading officers on high-speed chase on Mississippi interstate

A suspect died while in custody after he led officers on a high-speed chase on a Mississippi interstate Friday afternoon.

Mississippi Highway Patrol officials report that a driver of a truck headed eastbound on Hwy. 84 west of Brookhaven failed to stop for a Mississippi Highway Patrol safety checkpoint just before 2 p.m. and fled officers in a high-speed pursuit on Interstate-55. The chase ended when the truck wrecked in Copiah County.

Later Friday evening, MHP Public Affairs spokesman M.Sgt. Justin C. Elkins released the following statement:

“The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, is investigating an in-custody death of a male subject that occurred on Friday, February 26, 2021, in Copiah County. MBI and MBN Special Agents are gathering evidence as part of this ongoing investigation and will share their findings with the local District Attorney’s office.”

No further information was available.