Car of missing first responder from Mississippi found in Texas

Published 9:56 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A car belonging to a Mississippi first responder who went missing this week was located in Texas.

Rachael Ann Wallace, 32, was reported missing from Southaven, Mississippi, on Friday.

Texas investigators are now working with their Mississippi counterparts to try and piece clues together.

Wallace is a white female, approximately 5’3″ and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She works as a paramedic for the Southaven Fire Department.

Authorities in Texas said her 2016 Nissan Rogue was found abandoned on Saturday in Panola County, Texas.

Anyone with information about Wallace is asked to call the Panola County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office at (903) 693-0333 or the Southaven, Mississippi, Police Department at (662) 393-8652.

