Former Mississippi city clerk arrested on embezzlement charge

Published 6:01 am Sunday, February 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A former Houston deputy clerk has been arrested.

Kathy Smith was booked into the Chickasaw County jail Friday morning.

Court records show Smith was indicted on one count of embezzlement.

Law enforcement in Chickasaw County told WCBI in Columbus that the arrest is part of a state criminal investigation.

A spokesperson for the State Auditor’s Office confirmed the arrest to WTVA in Tupelo. The spokesperson said his office will release more information on Monday.

WCBI reports that Smith was suspended by the board of aldermen in March 2018. At the time, city leaders told media that the suspension was due in part to a pending city audit.

She is now free on bond.

 

 

 

 

