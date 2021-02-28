Handcuffed teen who stole Mississippi police car recaptured

Published 7:46 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teenager who stole a police car while wearing handcuffs was recaptured Sunday.

The 17-year-old juvenile was handcuffed and in the back of a Pearl police cruiser on Thursday when he somehow managed to escape and take the police car.

The juvenile drove the stolen police car from the scene and then wrecked the vehicle and then ran into a wooded area.

Police searched for the teen for hours Thursday before ultimately calling off the search.

The teen was captured with the help the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Branon Police.

