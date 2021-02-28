Man drowned after losing control launching boat, trying to swim after lost boat

A Mississippi boater is believed to have drowned Sunday after he lost control of a boat he was launching and tried to swing out after it.

A marine patrol found an unmanned fishing boat floating in the Yazoo Bayou in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Sunday afternoon.

After investigating the boat, officers found the boater’s truck, unlocked and containing the person’s personal items.

Officers found video footage showing the man launch the boat, but lose control of it and the boat floating away.

The video footage then showed the man walking back to his truck, placing personal items in the truck and the enter the water to recover the boat.

The man was seen going under the water in the video footage and never returning to the surface.

Search divers were trying to locate the man’s body Sunday night.