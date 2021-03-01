Newly reported Mississippi coronavirus cases still low; weekly average down again

Published 4:53 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported a low number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Monday as the state’s spread of the virus mimics the declines seen across the country.

The state health department reported Monday 199  new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 294,994.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total death toll to 6,681.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 589 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 501 with Monday’s update.

Mississippi’s recent declines since January’s highs are similar to lower case spreads across the country.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2343 77
Alcorn 2918 61
Amite 1115 33
Attala 2065 69
Benton 933 24
Bolivar 4609 123
Calhoun 1578 28
Carroll 1182 25
Chickasaw 2011 51
Choctaw 695 16
Claiborne 984 29
Clarke 1693 71
Clay 1791 50
Coahoma 2775 68
Copiah 2778 57
Covington 2488 79
De Soto 19672 230
Forrest 7208 136
Franklin 761 19
George 2317 45
Greene 1276 33
Grenada 2473 77
Hancock 3473 74
Harrison 16710 278
Hinds 18799 386
Holmes 1822 70
Humphreys 928 27
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2899 75
Jackson 12592 226
Jasper 2134 45
Jefferson 625 27
Jefferson Davis 1017 31
Jones 7962 146
Kemper 902 23
Lafayette 5733 113
Lamar 5880 80
Lauderdale 6833 226
Lawrence 1203 21
Leake 2524 71
Lee 9687 160
Leflore 3375 118
Lincoln 3541 102
Lowndes 6022 137
Madison 9457 199
Marion 2526 78
Marshall 4031 92
Monroe 3989 126
Montgomery 1224 38
Neshoba 3807 168
Newton 2296 52
Noxubee 1228 29
Oktibbeha 4413 93
Panola 4303 94
Pearl River 4167 130
Perry 1216 34
Pike 3001 95
Pontotoc 4088 69
Prentiss 2697 58
Quitman 771 14
Rankin 12685 264
Scott 2938 70
Sharkey 488 17
Simpson 2748 78
Smith 1527 31
Stone 1724 29
Sunflower 3183 86
Tallahatchie 1705 39
Tate 3024 74
Tippah 2787 65
Tishomingo 2123 65
Tunica 990 23
Union 3953 74
Walthall 1241 40
Warren 4129 114
Washington 5218 130
Wayne 2538 41
Webster 1106 30
Wilkinson 624 26
Winston 2216 75
Yalobusha 1448 36
Yazoo 2892 62
Total 294,994 6,681

More News

Crime scene

Three suspects denied bond in weekend mass shooting at Claiborne County bar

Newly reported Mississippi coronavirus cases still low; weekly average down again

Auditor: Former city clerk embezzled thousands of dollars in court fines over five years

Crews still searching for man believed to have drowned while trying to secure lost boat

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required