Sunday afternoon wreck on rural Mississippi road claims life of 8-year-old

An 8-year-old boy died in a vehicle accident in Lawrence County Sunday afternoon.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle accident on Lee Hedgepeth Road just before 2 p.m. Sunday.

The child died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M Accident Reconstruction team for coming out and reconstructing the accident scene,” said Sheriff Ryan Everett via a statement.

“Although all names have been withheld, please continue to remember the family members of these horrific incidents in your prayers. We all know there is a need, and the most important, God, knows the identities. Pray for comfort and peace for all involved,” Everett said.