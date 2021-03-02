Mississippi coronavirus new cases remain low, dozens more deaths reported

Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to be low Tuesday with the latest statistics released from the state.

The state health department reported Tuesday 301 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 295,295.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 44 new deaths on Tuesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,724.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 582 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 470 with Tuesday’s update.

Mississippi’s recent declines since January’s highs are similar to lower case spreads across the country.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2346 78 72 15
Alcorn 2918 62 130 20
Amite 1117 34 55 8
Attala 2065 69 175 36
Benton 935 24 45 10
Bolivar 4612 123 232 31
Calhoun 1579 28 36 4
Carroll 1184 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2011 52 60 15
Choctaw 696 17 1 0
Claiborne 984 29 45 9
Clarke 1693 71 123 31
Clay 1792 51 38 5
Coahoma 2786 68 129 11
Copiah 2781 58 81 11
Covington 2489 80 136 39
De Soto 19690 230 113 24
Forrest 7217 138 226 51
Franklin 761 19 40 4
George 2318 45 59 7
Greene 1277 33 52 6
Grenada 2475 78 155 32
Hancock 3479 75 69 14
Harrison 16722 280 483 65
Hinds 18812 389 805 130
Holmes 1823 70 104 20
Humphreys 928 27 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2900 75 134 23
Jackson 12603 228 236 34
Jasper 2134 45 43 2
Jefferson 627 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 1019 31 8 1
Jones 7978 147 219 41
Kemper 902 23 44 9
Lafayette 5736 113 187 55
Lamar 5884 80 53 13
Lauderdale 6836 226 * 442 99
Lawrence 1204 21 27 2
Leake 2526 71 88 15
Lee 9691 160 222 41
Leflore 3376 118 237 52
Lincoln 3544 103 185 39
Lowndes 6031 140 256 62
Madison 9466 203 365 69
Marion 2527 78 158 24
Marshall 4033 92 64 15
Monroe 3990 126 190 55
Montgomery 1226 39 54 9
Neshoba 3817 169 203 59
Newton 2299 52 87 15
Noxubee 1228 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4414 93 222 36
Panola 4308 94 103 14
Pearl River 4174 130 187 36
Perry 1217 34 21 7
Pike 3007 96 132 35
Pontotoc 4097 71 86 12
Prentiss 2698 58 99 15
Quitman 772 14 0 0
Rankin 12725 265 392 61
Scott 2939 70 115 18
Sharkey 489 17 43 8
Simpson 2758 79 158 20
Smith 1528 32 65 8
Stone 1724 29 84 14
Sunflower 3189 86 121 20
Tallahatchie 1709 39 50 7
Tate 3029 74 80 19
Tippah 2789 65 119 13
Tishomingo 2123 65 102 27
Tunica 990 23 18 2
Union 3956 74 131 23
Walthall 1242 40 69 13
Warren 4130 115 170 37
Washington 5218 130 191 39
Wayne 2542 41 69 11
Webster 1106 31 61 12
Wilkinson 624 26 25 5
Winston 2217 77 130 39
Yalobusha 1448 36 82 22
Yazoo 2899 63 139 18
Total 295,295 6,724 10,390 1,954

* Note: A death previously reported in Lauderdale County has been determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been removed.

