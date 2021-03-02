Mississippi removes COVID-19 restrictions

Mississippi’s governor has removed all COVID-19 restrictions.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced Tuesday he is lifting executive orders that required masks to be worn and restrictions on businesses that limited indoor capacity.

The restrictions will be lifted on Tuesday.

“The governor’s office is getting out of the business of telling people what they can or cannot do,” he said.

“Starting tomorrow, we are lifting all of our county mask mandates and businesses will be able to operate at full capacity without any state-imposed rules,” Reeves wrote on social media ahead of a Tuesday afternoon press conference. “Our hospitalizations and case numbers have plummeted, and the vaccine is being rapidly distributed. It is time!”

Mask mandates for K-12 schools will remain in place, he said.

“We’re not out of the woods, so we still need to be careful,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said.