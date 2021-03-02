Texas authorities: Missing Mississippi woman found safe

A Mississippi woman who has been reported since Feb. 26 has been found safe.

The Panola County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office shared the news on social media Tuesday morning.

Official have not shared information about where Rachael Ann Wallace was found or the circumstance behid her disappearance.

A paramedic from DeSoto County, Mississippi, Wallace was reported missing on February 26. Police found her car abandoned in Panola County on Saturday.

On Saturday deputies said surveillance camera images showed Wallace at a Carthage, Texas, Walmart and at another Walmart location in Longview, Texas. The sheriff’s investigators said members of Wallace’s family viewed the surveillance footage and believe the images were of Wallace.

The images show she was at the Longview Walmart on Friday and at the Carthage location on Saturday.

Texas investigators said Wallace may be changing her appearance to conceal her identity, which had many people asking questions about Wallace’s disappearance.