New coronavirus cases continue to be on decline in Mississippi, state reports

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi appears to be on the decline based on the latest numbers from the state health department.

The state health department reported Wednesday 380 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 295,675.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday, leaving the total death toll to 6,743.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 541 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 448 with Wednesday’s update.

Mississippi’s recent declines since January’s highs are similar to lower case spreads across the country.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2346 78 72 15
Alcorn 2922 63 130 20
Amite 1117 34 55 8
Attala 2066 69 175 36
Benton 938 24 45 10
Bolivar 4616 124 232 31
Calhoun 1580 28 36 4
Carroll 1186 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2014 53 60 15
Choctaw 698 17 1 0
Claiborne 988 29 45 9
Clarke 1693 71 123 31
Clay 1792 51 38 5
Coahoma 2811 69 129 11
Copiah 2787 58 81 11
Covington 2495 80 136 39
De Soto 19700 230 113 24
Forrest 7234 138 226 51
Franklin 761 19 40 4
George 2321 45 59 7
Greene 1278 33 52 6
Grenada 2478 78 155 32
Hancock 3489 75 69 14
Harrison 16736 281 484 65
Hinds 18851 392 805 130
Holmes 1823 70 104 20
Humphreys 929 27 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2901 75 134 23
Jackson 12623 228 236 34
Jasper 2136 45 43 2
Jefferson 627 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 1022 31 8 1
Jones 7990 147 219 41
Kemper 903 23 44 9
Lafayette 5740 113 187 55
Lamar 5896 80 53 13
Lauderdale 6837 226 442 99
Lawrence 1203 21 27 2
Leake 2528 71 88 15
Lee 9694 161 222 41
Leflore 3380 118 237 52
Lincoln 3552 104 185 39
Lowndes 6032 140 256 62
Madison 9480 203 365 69
Marion 2527 78 158 24
Marshall 4035 92 64 15
Monroe 3990 127 190 55
Montgomery 1226 39 54 9
Neshoba 3817 169 203 59
Newton 2308 52 87 15
Noxubee 1228 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4415 93 222 36
Panola 4319 95 103 14
Pearl River 4178 131 187 36
Perry 1221 35 21 7
Pike 3012 96 132 35
Pontotoc 4105 71 86 12
Prentiss 2702 58 99 15
Quitman 774 14 0 0
Rankin 12757 265 392 61
Scott 2945 70 115 18
Sharkey 491 17 43 8
Simpson 2762 80 157 20
Smith 1530 33 65 8
Stone 1724 29 84 14
Sunflower 3189 86 121 20
Tallahatchie 1712 39 50 7
Tate 3031 74 80 19
Tippah 2792 65 119 13
Tishomingo 2126 65 102 27
Tunica 993 23 18 2
Union 3961 74 131 23
Walthall 1243 40 69 13
Warren 4134 115 170 37
Washington 5220 130 191 39
Wayne 2543 41 69 11
Webster 1108 32 61 12
Wilkinson 624 26 25 5
Winston 2218 77 130 39
Yalobusha 1450 36 82 22
Yazoo 2905 65 139 18
Total 295,675 6,743 10,390 1,954

