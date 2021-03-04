Mississippi coronavirus numbers remain at low levels

Mississippi’s spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases remained at multi-month low levels with the latest data provided by the state’s health department.

The state health department reported Thursday 479 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 296,154.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 21 new deaths on Thursday, leaving the total death toll to 6,764.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 478 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 473 with Thursday’s update.

Mississippi’s recent declines since January’s highs are similar to lower case spreads across the country.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.