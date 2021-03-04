Mississippi restaurant owner left speechless after anonymous $10,000 gift card purchase

A Mississippi restaurant owner struggling to stay open amid a pandemic and critical water shortages from the most recent winter weather said he his thankful and speechless after an anonymous customer bought $10,000 in gift cards.

Jeff Good co-owner of three restaurants in Jackson said the anonymous purchase was made Tuesday at his restaurant Bravo.

Good said while Bravo has water and is open, his other two restaurants, Broad Street and Sal & Mookie’s are still without water in the wake of the winter storms. Bravo has water and is open, Good said.

Here is what Good said in Facebook:

“To the anonymous person who bought $10,000 in gift cards yesterday at BRAVO! Italian Restaurant and Bar, we all are speechless.

Thank you for loving us… supporting us… caring for us.

In this VERY challenging time. We continue to have no water at Broad Street Bakery & Cafe and Sal & Mookie’s New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint, so the purchase of your gift cards helps fund the businesses￼ when no revenue is coming in.

For those of you who have asked how you can help, I’ve resisted the temptation to ask you to buy gift cards… but with day 15 no water outage at Broad Street and Sal & Mookie’s, perhaps it’s time to just go ahead and surrender and say “your help would be wonderful”.

Our 3-in-1 gift cards are good at all three of our restaurants, but they are not good at the Sal & Mookie’s – Madison or Sal & Mookie’s – Biloxi, for those are independently owned and separate businesses from our City of Jackson located establishments.

Click below to order safely online or visit BRAVO!, since that location has water and is open. Thank you for your consideration and for sharing this with others if you think they might be supportive.

Forward, together. – Jeff Good”

Good has spoken out in the past about how the restaurant industry has been hit hard by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.