Alcorn University to inaugurate first female president

Published 6:26 am Friday, March 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Dr. Felecia M. Nave will become the first woman and 20th president of her alma mater, Alcorn State University, on April 16, 2021.

Dr. Nave is a second-generation Alcornite and has spent 18-plus years in higher education. She looks to use her ties to the school and her experience, to strengthen programs and establish new initiatives to drive the university forward.

“I am Alcorn, and I hope the students and the university community will see me as a daily reminder of what an Alcorn education can do,” said Dr. Nave.

The theme of Nave’s commencement will be “Dare to Lead,” and focus on the fulfillment of ambitious dreams. The inauguration will also highlight pioneers in the community.

The inauguration and other events will take place on all three campus sites and live-streamed.

For a full list of events, visit alcorn.edu/inauguration2021.

