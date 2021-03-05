Already out on five drive-by shooting counts ‘armed and dangerous’ man now sought in another shooting

Published 6:38 am Friday, March 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A suspect who was already out on bond, charged with five-counts of drive-by shooting can add another drive-by shooting charge to his list.

Mississippi police say Andre Jefferson, 20, is wanted as a suspect in a Wednesday drive-by shooting on the Gulf Coast. Jefferson is described as being ‘armed and dangerous.’

Jefferson was identified as the suspect in a Wednesday drive-by shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. on Todd Avenue.

Gulfport Police say Jefferson may be traveling in a white Hyundai hatchback-style vehicle.

Jefferson was already out on bond, charged with five counts of drive-by shooting in other incidents. His bond was set at $500,000.

If you’ve seen Jefferson or have any information about this case that could help, you’re urged to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

