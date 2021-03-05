Married couple killed in Mississippi house fire

Published 5:47 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A married couple died this week in a Mississippi house fire, a newspaper reported.

The Hattiesburg American newspaper reported Stephen Rogers, 65, and his wife, Anne Marie Rogers, 72, were killed in a house fire early Wednesday at a Petal, Mississippi, residence.

Five people were reportedly inside the house when the blaze started. Three people managed to escape to the couple did not.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

