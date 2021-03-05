Mississippi coronavirus cases remain low as restrictions removed

Published 3:05 pm Friday, March 5, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

While the nation’s spotlight shined on Mississippi Friday after the state removed restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the state’s number of new cases crept up over the last several days, but remain lower than prior weeks.

The state health department reported Friday 591 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 296,754.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Friday, leaving the total death toll to 6,783.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced plans to drop county mask mandates and capacity restrictions on many businesses, which sparked President Joe Biden to suggest it was sparked by Neanderthal thinking.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 458 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 490 with Friday’s update.

Mississippi’s recent declines since January’s highs are similar to lower case spreads across the country.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2353 78 72 15
Alcorn 2925 63 130 20
Amite 1124 35 55 8
Attala 2068 71 175 36
Benton 940 24 45 10
Bolivar 4626 124 232 31
Calhoun 1586 28 36 4
Carroll 1193 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2017 53 60 15
Choctaw 699 17 1 0
Claiborne 990 29 45 9
Clarke 1702 73 123 31
Clay 1793 51 38 5
Coahoma 2827 69 129 11
Copiah 2797 59 81 11
Covington 2499 80 136 39
De Soto 19774 231 113 24
Forrest 7272 138 226 51
Franklin 764 20 40 4
George 2324 45 59 7
Greene 1281 33 52 6
Grenada 2487 78 155 32
Hancock 3519 78 69 14
Harrison 16850 282 484 65
Hinds 18916 394 805 131
Holmes 1827 70 104 20
Humphreys 931 28 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2905 75 134 23
Jackson 12700 230 238 34
Jasper 2139 45 43 2
Jefferson 628 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 1027 31 8 1
Jones 8017 148 219 41
Kemper 908 23 44 9
Lafayette 5761 114 187 55
Lamar 5920 81 53 13
Lauderdale 6856 227 442 99
Lawrence 1208 21 27 2
Leake 2535 72 88 15
Lee 9711 162 222 41
Leflore 3394 120 237 52
Lincoln 3590 104 186 39
Lowndes 6051 140 256 62
Madison 9499 204 365 69
Marion 2528 78 158 24
Marshall 4051 92 64 15
Monroe 3994 128 190 55
Montgomery 1231 40 54 9
Neshoba 3836 170 203 59
Newton 2322 52 87 15
Noxubee 1233 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4426 94 222 36
Panola 4331 98 103 14
Pearl River 4205 132 188 36
Perry 1227 35 21 7
Pike 3019 96 133 35
Pontotoc 4110 71 86 12
Prentiss 2712 58 99 15
Quitman 774 14 0 0
Rankin 12823 265 392 61
Scott 2957 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2771 80 157 20
Smith 1536 33 65 8
Stone 1731 29 84 14
Sunflower 3197 86 121 20
Tallahatchie 1717 39 50 7
Tate 3035 74 80 19
Tippah 2800 65 119 13
Tishomingo 2130 65 102 27
Tunica 996 24 18 2
Union 3966 74 131 23
Walthall 1248 40 69 13
Warren 4143 115 170 37
Washington 5229 130 191 39
Wayne 2548 41 69 11
Webster 1111 32 61 12
Wilkinson 625 27 25 5
Winston 2221 79 130 39
Yalobusha 1456 36 82 22
Yazoo 2914 66 139 18
Total 296,745 6,783 10,395 1,955

