Mississippi coronavirus cases inch up, but still down from holiday highs

Mississippi’s new case of COVID-19 coronavirus inched up slightly Saturday but remain at low levels compared to the last several months.

The state health department reported Saturday 576 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 297,321.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 22 new deaths on Saturday, leaving the total death toll to 6,805.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 461 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 506 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.