Mississippi COVID-19 coronavirus case spread still low with latest statistics

Published 1:53 pm Sunday, March 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported another low count of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Sunday, dropping the 7-day average again after a few days of it rising.

The state health department reported Sunday 260 new cases were found in the last 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 297,581.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Sunday, leaving the total death toll to 6,808.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 398 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 496 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 273,437 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2359 78
Alcorn 2927 63
Amite 1124 35
Attala 2105 71
Benton 940 24
Bolivar 4632 124
Calhoun 1587 28
Carroll 1197 25
Chickasaw 2020 54
Choctaw 703 17
Claiborne 991 30
Clarke 1707 73
Clay 1794 52
Coahoma 2831 69
Copiah 2801 59
Covington 2504 80
De Soto 19829 231
Forrest 7295 138
Franklin 765 20
George 2328 45
Greene 1281 33
Grenada 2489 78
Hancock 3533 78
Harrison 16899 283
Hinds 18966 395
Holmes 1834 70
Humphreys 931 28
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2907 75
Jackson 12754 234
Jasper 2145 45
Jefferson 629 27
Jefferson Davis 1029 31
Jones 8042 148
Kemper 915 23
Lafayette 5768 114
Lamar 5939 82
Lauderdale 6879 228
Lawrence 1216 21
Leake 2545 72
Lee 9722 163
Leflore 3402 122
Lincoln 3630 104
Lowndes 6062 140
Madison 9522 204
Marion 2588 78
Marshall 4065 95
Monroe 3998 129
Montgomery 1235 40
Neshoba 3857 171
Newton 2333 53
Noxubee 1234 31
Oktibbeha 4432 95
Panola 4337 98
Pearl River 4219 132
Perry 1233 35
Pike 3027 97
Pontotoc 4110 71
Prentiss 2712 58
Quitman 775 14
Rankin 12851 265
Scott 2967 71
Sharkey 492 17
Simpson 2778 81
Smith 1543 33
Stone 1735 29
Sunflower 3213 86
Tallahatchie 1718 39
Tate 3046 74
Tippah 2802 65
Tishomingo 2132 66
Tunica 998 24
Union 3970 74
Walthall 1254 41
Warren 4145 115
Washington 5235 130
Wayne 2557 41
Webster 1111 32
Wilkinson 627 27
Winston 2225 79
Yalobusha 1460 36
Yazoo 2922 66
Total 297,581 6,808

