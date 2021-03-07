This man vanished in Mississippi last month; Have you seen him?

Published 9:34 pm Sunday, March 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man vanished late last month and authorities and his family have been searching for clues since.

Jose Ramon Nava, 21, was last seen on February 28 at J Sewell Cove in Ecru, Mississippi, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt branded “Champion” and brown khaki shorts.

He has Chinese letters tattooed on the left side of his neck and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

Nava’s vehicle was found on Wednesday on I-22 in Marshal County.

If you have any information please contact the Pontotoc County Sheriffs Department and speak to an investigator. All information will be kept confidential.

