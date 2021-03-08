Man who traveled to New Orleans suburb to sell dirt bike later found murdered

A man who went to a New Orleans-area apartment to sell a dirt bike he’d listed on social media was shot to death by a man who later abandoned the body in New Orleans’ Garden District, authorities said Monday.

Joseph Vindel, 29, was shot in a New Orleans suburb Sunday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto told news outlets the suspect used Vindel’s SUV, with the dirt bike in tow, to drive the body back into New Orleans. The vehicle with the body inside was abandoned in Garden District. The suspect is believed to have used the dirt bike to get back to his apartment, where he was later arrested.

Jalen Harvey, 20, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. He was being held in the Jefferson Parish jail pending a hearing and a decision on bond, according to online records.