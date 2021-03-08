Mississippi reports nearly year-long low number of new coronavirus cases

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus on a single day in nearly a year.

The state health department reported Monday 70 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Aside from a few instances in which technical problems delayed reporting for a day or two, Monday’s new case number was the lowest reported since late March 2020.

Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 297,651.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total death toll to 6,808.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 380 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 484 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 278,162 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.