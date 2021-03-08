Mississippi reports nearly year-long low number of new coronavirus cases

Published 3:15 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus on a single day in nearly a year.

The state health department reported Monday 70 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Aside from a few instances in which technical problems delayed reporting for a day or two, Monday’s new case number was the lowest reported since late March 2020.

Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 297,651.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, leaving the total death toll to 6,808.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 380 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 484 with Monday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 278,162 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2362 78
Alcorn 2928 63
Amite 1125 35
Attala 2105 71
Benton 940 24
Bolivar 4633 124
Calhoun 1587 28
Carroll 1197 25
Chickasaw 2020 54
Choctaw 703 17
Claiborne 991 30
Clarke 1707 73
Clay 1794 52
Coahoma 2831 69
Copiah 2801 59
Covington 2504 80
De Soto 19831 231
Forrest 7300 138
Franklin 765 20
George 2328 45
Greene 1281 33
Grenada 2491 78
Hancock 3535 78
Harrison 16904 283
Hinds 18971 395
Holmes 1834 70
Humphreys 931 28
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2907 75
Jackson 12756 234
Jasper 2146 45
Jefferson 629 27
Jefferson Davis 1029 31
Jones 8045 148
Kemper 915 23
Lafayette 5768 114
Lamar 5942 82
Lauderdale 6879 228
Lawrence 1217 21
Leake 2548 72
Lee 9725 163
Leflore 3404 122
Lincoln 3632 104
Lowndes 6062 140
Madison 9525 204
Marion 2588 78
Marshall 4067 95
Monroe 3998 129
Montgomery 1235 40
Neshoba 3857 171
Newton 2333 53
Noxubee 1234 31
Oktibbeha 4433 95
Panola 4337 98
Pearl River 4219 132
Perry 1233 35
Pike 3034 97
Pontotoc 4110 71
Prentiss 2712 58
Quitman 775 14
Rankin 12853 265
Scott 2968 71
Sharkey 492 17
Simpson 2779 81
Smith 1544 33
Stone 1735 29
Sunflower 3213 86
Tallahatchie 1718 39
Tate 3046 74
Tippah 2802 65
Tishomingo 2132 66
Tunica 998 24
Union 3970 74
Walthall 1254 41
Warren 4145 115
Washington 5235 130
Wayne 2558 41
Webster 1111 32
Wilkinson 627 27
Winston 2225 79
Yalobusha 1460 36
Yazoo 2926 66
Total 297,651 6,808

