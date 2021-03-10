14-year-old Mississippi girl arrested in 19-year-old’s death

Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

By The Associated Press

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested and charged as an adult in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the Fontainebleau community of Jackson County, news agencies reported.

The victim, Mikell Gordon of Ocean Springs, was found lying in the road when authorities arrived, said Capt. Randy Muffley with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Gordon died from an apparent gunshot wound, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said. An autopsy is pending.

The 14-year-old suspect, along with two witnesses, were still in the area when investigators arrived. She was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and is being held at the Jackson County jail. Her name has not yet been released and it was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

