Weekly number of new coronavirus cases inches up in Mississippi

Published 1:06 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases inched up Wednesday with the lastest statistics released from the state.

The state health department reported Wednesday 437 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 298,445.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 11 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,845.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 396 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 468 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2366 79 78 15
Alcorn 2929 63 130 20
Amite 1132 37 55 9
Attala 2106 71 175 36
Benton 941 24 45 10
Bolivar 4641 125 232 31
Calhoun 1592 29 36 5
Carroll 1197 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2020 54 60 15
Choctaw 704 17 1 0
Claiborne 993 30 45 9
Clarke 1714 74 123 31
Clay 1795 53 38 5
Coahoma 2838 69 129 11
Copiah 2806 59 81 11
Covington 2511 80 136 39
De Soto 19868 233 113 24
Forrest 7320 139 226 51
Franklin 769 20 40 4
George 2329 45 59 7
Greene 1284 33 52 6
Grenada 2494 79 155 32
Hancock 3562 78 69 14
Harrison 16962 290 485 68
Hinds 19021 397 805 131
Holmes 1836 70 104 20
Humphreys 936 29 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2910 75 134 23
Jackson 12784 234 240 35
Jasper 2157 45 43 2
Jefferson 631 27 40 7
Jefferson Davis 1029 31 8 1
Jones 8066 149 219 41
Kemper 919 23 44 9
Lafayette 5779 114 187 55
Lamar 5956 82 53 13
Lauderdale 6903 229 443 100
Lawrence 1218 21 27 2
Leake 2554 72 88 15
Lee 9736 163 222 41
Leflore 3414 123 236 52
Lincoln 3680 104 186 39
Lowndes 6068 141 256 62
Madison 9569 204 366 69
Marion 2594 78 158 24
Marshall 4075 96 64 15
Monroe 3999 129 190 55
Montgomery 1235 40 54 9
Neshoba 3865 172 203 59
Newton 2343 53 87 15
Noxubee 1236 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4444 96 222 36
Panola 4351 99 103 14
Pearl River 4232 132 188 36
Perry 1236 36 21 8
Pike 3047 97 133 35
Pontotoc 4118 71 86 12
Prentiss 2714 58 99 15
Quitman 777 15 0 0
Rankin 12877 266 392 61
Scott 2973 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2791 81 157 20
Smith 1546 34 66 8
Stone 1738 29 84 14
Sunflower 3222 87 121 20
Tallahatchie 1720 39 50 7
Tate 3103 76 80 19
Tippah 2810 66 119 13
Tishomingo 2134 66 102 27
Tunica 1009 24 18 2
Union 3974 74 131 23
Walthall 1260 41 69 13
Warren 4148 115 170 37
Washington 5236 130 191 39
Wayne 2563 41 69 11
Webster 1112 32 61 12
Wilkinson 628 27 25 5
Winston 2226 79 130 39
Yalobusha 1468 36 82 22
Yazoo 2943 66 139 18
Total 298,445 6,845 10,406 1,963

