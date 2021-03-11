New coronavirus cases in Mississippi rising slightly after week of declines

For the fourth day straight, Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased, statistics released from the state’s health department show.

The state health department reported Thursday 679 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. It was the highest single-day number of cases reported since Feb. 28.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs urged people to continue to be cautious of the virus.

“Still too many cases to let our guard down until we get more Mississippians protected with vaccine,” he wrote on Twitter. “Mask in public. Limit indoor gatherings.”

Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 299,124.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 19 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,864.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 421 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 451 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.