Coroner: Mississippi man killed in roadway early Friday morning

Published 8:27 am Friday, March 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed in a roadway shooting in North Mississippi shortly after midnight Friday.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office said that Derrick Johnson, 20, was reportedly shot in his vehicle as he was traveling in Holly Springs.

Johnson was driving north on Chesterman Street between Moss and Neely in Holly Springs when he was shot and killed, officials said.

Authorities have not released any suspect information at this time.

