Officials offering few details in the disappearance of Mississippi fire chief

Few details have been released in the case of a Mississippi fire chief who disappeared and found a day later after an extensive search was launched by several local agencies.

Richland Fire Chief Brandon Weems Went missing Tuesday morning when he missed a meeting. The search for the missing firefighter began when his cell phone was found in his home, but Weems was nowhere to be found.

Crews from local agencies, including the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office and the Brandon Fire Department, search for Weems around his home on ATV’s and on horseback. Drones were also used in the search.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said Weems was later found Wednesday afternoon and was transported to St. Dominic-Jackson Memorial Hospital. When Weems was found, he was reportedly suffering from dehydration but was in fair condition.

Officials have not provided additional details about the circumstances surrounding Weems’ disappearance, including any reasons for Weems’ disappearance.

Richland Mayor Pat Sullivan said that Weem’s family is being given time to adjust to everything that has happened recently and that any decisions about whether Weems will be placed on leave have not been made.