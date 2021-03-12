Police say Mississippi woman drove over her boyfriend during fight

Published 5:33 pm Friday, March 12, 2021

By Vicksburg Post Staff

A Natchez woman was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence following an incident Wednesday on Warrenton Road.

Carrie Luke, 41, was arrested Wednesday after she reportedly struck her boyfriend with her vehicle on Warrenton Road, causing injuries to his left leg. The boyfriend was transported by ambulance to Merit Health River Region where he was treated and released.

During an initial court appearance Friday in Vicksburg Municipal Court, Luke received a $30,000 bond from Judge Penny Lawson.

More News

