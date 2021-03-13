Deputies: Shooting suspect assaulted jailer, escaped, stole police car and led police on a chase

A Mississippi woman in county jail as part of a shooting investigation managed to assault a guard, escape, steal a police car and lead officers on a chase early Saturday before being recaptured.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Roshanda Bowens of the Matthews Corner area of Marshall County, escaped at approximately 3 a.m. after assaulting a female jailer.

Once out of the building, deputies report, Bowen managed to get into a sheriff’s office patrol car and rammed the exterior gate before ultimately escaping on foot.

She was later found at a Desoto County business. She will face several felony charges as a result.

Bowen was originally in custody in connection with the early Monday shooting of a man.