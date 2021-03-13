Former Mississippi police officer accused of sexual assault of person who thought they were in custody

A former Boonville police officer has been arrested by FBI agents, accused of sexually assaulting a victim who was in the custody of law enforcement.

Dustin Rambo is charged with one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law – privacy/bodily injury and four misdemeanor counts of deprivation of rights under color of law – unreasonable search and seizure/taking of property without due process, FBI officials said in a news release.

According to the criminal complaint unsealed Friday, Rambo is accused of sexually assaulted a victim who believed they were in the custody of law enforcement.

Following the alleged sexual assault, the victim was released without being charged, according to the complaint.

On four other occasions, Rambo is accused of taking personal possession of cash, a debit card, prescription narcotics and other personal items.

The FBI is seeking information about any possible related encounters with Rambo. Anyone with information about the case, or if you believe that you are a victim of similar incidents with Rambo, contact the FBI at 601-948-5000 or tips.fbi.gov.

Rambo made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Roy Percy in the Northern District of Mississippi in Oxford on Friday. The case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date for indictment.

The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson Field Office’s Oxford Resident Agency and the Booneville Police Department.