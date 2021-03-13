Just 12 months after first coronavirus case found in Mississippi, state tops 300,000

Mississippi marked a milestone Saturday in the state’s battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus as the state’s total case count topped 300,000, just one year after the state’s first case was found.

The state health department reported Saturday 690 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 300,577. The first known case detected in Mississippi was found on March 11, 2020.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 13 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,896.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 465 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 463 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.