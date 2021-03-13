Just 12 months after first coronavirus case found in Mississippi, state tops 300,000

Published 12:09 pm Saturday, March 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi marked a milestone Saturday in the state’s battle with the COVID-19 coronavirus as the state’s total case count topped 300,000, just one year after the state’s first case was found.

The state health department reported Saturday 690 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 300,577. The first known case detected in Mississippi was found on March 11, 2020.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 13 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,896.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 465 on Saturday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 463 with Saturday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2374 79 78 15
Alcorn 2938 63 130 20
Amite 1147 37 55 9
Attala 2111 72 175 36
Benton 946 24 46 10
Bolivar 4658 125 232 31
Calhoun 1605 29 36 5
Carroll 1199 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2024 55 60 15
Choctaw 717 17 1 0
Claiborne 996 30 45 9
Clarke 1723 74 123 31
Clay 1799 53 38 5
Coahoma 2858 71 129 11
Copiah 2826 59 81 11
Covington 2517 80 136 39
De Soto 20025 238 113 24
Forrest 7380 140 226 51
Franklin 781 21 40 4
George 2337 45 59 7
Greene 1288 33 52 6
Grenada 2514 80 155 32
Hancock 3585 79 69 14
Harrison 17098 292 485 68
Hinds 19260 397 805 131
Holmes 1836 70 104 20
Humphreys 936 29 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2923 76 134 23
Jackson 12857 235 240 35
Jasper 2173 47 43 2
Jefferson 634 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1033 31 8 1
Jones 8138 152 219 41
Kemper 925 24 44 9
Lafayette 5832 114 187 55
Lamar 5983 84 53 13
Lauderdale 6938 230 443 100
Lawrence 1227 22 27 2
Leake 2562 72 88 15
Lee 9758 166 222 41
Leflore 3419 123 236 52
Lincoln 3719 104 190 39
Lowndes 6181 142 257 62
Madison 9661 206 366 69
Marion 2612 78 158 24
Marshall 4109 96 64 15
Monroe 4025 130 190 55
Montgomery 1246 40 54 9
Neshoba 3894 172 203 59
Newton 2361 54 87 15
Noxubee 1238 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4468 97 222 36
Panola 4388 99 103 14
Pearl River 4276 132 188 36
Perry 1238 37 21 8
Pike 3073 100 134 35
Pontotoc 4129 71 86 12
Prentiss 2726 58 99 15
Quitman 781 15 0 0
Rankin 13034 269 392 61
Scott 2993 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2804 82 157 20
Smith 1556 34 66 8
Stone 1749 30 84 14
Sunflower 3230 87 121 20
Tallahatchie 1727 39 50 7
Tate 3139 77 80 19
Tippah 2819 67 119 13
Tishomingo 2137 67 102 27
Tunica 1011 24 18 2
Union 3990 74 131 23
Walthall 1263 42 69 13
Warren 4186 115 170 37
Washington 5245 131 191 39
Wayne 2583 41 69 11
Webster 1126 32 61 12
Wilkinson 628 27 25 5
Winston 2233 79 130 39
Yalobusha 1493 36 82 22
Yazoo 2967 67 140 18
Total 300,577 6,896 10,415 1,963

