Man drives pickup truck into Mississippi Sound without braking

Officers are investigating the identity of the man who drove his pickup into the Mississippi Sound Friday morning and then left the scene without turning back.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that an unidentified man drove the truck into the water and then swam ashore and left the scene.

Witnesses say the driver sped past the Urie Pier and headed into the water without braking. The Chevrolet Silverado truck ended up submerged in 6-8 feet of water.

The truck was pulled from the water and no other person was found to be in the truck.

Officials from the Gulfport Fire Department and Gulfport Police Department investigated the incident and have yet to report if they know the identity of the driver.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Mississippi Department of Marine Resources also were on the scene.

A dive team pulled spent about two hours investigating the incident.