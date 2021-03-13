Mississippi town growing by 75% — adds 3-square-miles to its existing 4-square-miles

A north Mississippi town is growing.

Ecru expanded its limits Wednesday after many years of planning. Circuit Judge Michael Malski gave final approval for the expansion last month, but the town had to wait 30 days before it became official, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

As a result, the town is now 3 square miles larger.

“The town is currently 4 square miles,” Mayor Jeff Smith said. “This will add the additional three.”

Smith said that 90% of the expansion is south while 10% of it runs west.

As far as police protection goes, Smith said the town basically serves that area already “through an agreement with the sheriff’s office.”

“The plus side for the people who will be annexed is they will be able to get the services from the town,” he said.

He said they would be getting the engineering soon for the sewer in the expanded area, “and we hired Officer Shane Tillery full time to aid in the police protection.”

The added value to the annexation will pull more businesses within the town limits, officials said.