Mississippi reports lower number of new coronavirus cases

Published 10:38 pm Sunday, March 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported a much lower number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Sunday after a week of increased numbers.

The state health department reported Sunday 203 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 300,780. The first known case detected in Mississippi was found on March 11, 2020.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 5 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 6,901.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 457 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 428 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care cases and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2375 79
Alcorn 2939 63
Amite 1149 37
Attala 2111 72
Benton 949 24
Bolivar 4660 125
Calhoun 1605 29
Carroll 1199 25
Chickasaw 2024 55
Choctaw 717 17
Claiborne 998 30
Clarke 1723 74
Clay 1799 53
Coahoma 2859 71
Copiah 2830 59
Covington 2518 80
De Soto 20039 238
Forrest 7386 140
Franklin 783 21
George 2339 45
Greene 1288 33
Grenada 2515 80
Hancock 3586 80
Harrison 17106 292
Hinds 19287 397
Holmes 1836 70
Humphreys 937 29
Issaquena 167 6
Itawamba 2923 76
Jackson 12866 235
Jasper 2173 47
Jefferson 634 27
Jefferson Davis 1034 31
Jones 8144 152
Kemper 927 24
Lafayette 5834 114
Lamar 5989 84
Lauderdale 6939 230
Lawrence 1227 22
Leake 2564 72
Lee 9765 166
Leflore 3419 123
Lincoln 3721 104
Lowndes 6182 143
Madison 9663 206
Marion 2612 78
Marshall 4113 97
Monroe 4026 130
Montgomery 1246 40
Neshoba 3901 172
Newton 2364 54
Noxubee 1238 31
Oktibbeha 4472 97
Panola 4392 99
Pearl River 4280 132
Perry 1238 38
Pike 3073 100
Pontotoc 4129 72
Prentiss 2726 58
Quitman 781 15
Rankin 13047 269
Scott 2999 71
Sharkey 492 17
Simpson 2807 82
Smith 1556 34
Stone 1751 30
Sunflower 3230 87
Tallahatchie 1728 39
Tate 3141 77
Tippah 2819 67
Tishomingo 2138 67
Tunica 1012 24
Union 3990 74
Walthall 1264 42
Warren 4187 115
Washington 5245 131
Wayne 2592 41
Webster 1127 32
Wilkinson 628 27
Winston 2233 79
Yalobusha 1504 36
Yazoo 2971 67
Total 300,780 6,901

More News

Mississippi bluesman wins second Grammy Award

Mississippi teen killed when car leaves highway, rolls and catches on fire

Mississippi reports lower number of new coronavirus cases

‘This is not goodbye’ Drew Brees says he’ll retire from Saints, but not New Orleans

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required