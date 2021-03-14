Mississippi reports lower number of new coronavirus cases

Mississippi reported a much lower number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Sunday after a week of increased numbers.

The state health department reported Sunday 203 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 300,780. The first known case detected in Mississippi was found on March 11, 2020.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 5 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 6,901.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 457 on Sunday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 428 with Sunday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 283,953 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.