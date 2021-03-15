Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians can get vaccine starting Tuesday

Published 12:16 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Starting Tuesday, all Mississippians will be able to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement on Twitter Monday.


He says there are nearly 10,000 appointments available in the state over the next three weeks.

Currently, the vaccine is available to anyone over 50. It’s also open to anyone above 18 with an underlying medical condition, all teachers and staff of K-12, preschool and childcare, as well as first responders.

Click here to schedule an appointment. You can also call 877-978-6453 for more info.

