Horse killed, one person in critical condition after vehicle collides with animal on Mississippi interstate

One person is in critical condition and a horse is dead after a car collided with the animal on a Mississippi interstate Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports to WAPT in Jackson that the crash happened on I-20 east of Flowers.

The driver of the vehicle, Wayne Wright, and a passenger, identified as Lynette Wright, were both injured in the collision and were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Lynette Wright was said to be in critical condition. Wayne Wright was reported to be facing non-life-threatening injuries.

Why the horse was on the interstate highway and how the collision happened is under investigation