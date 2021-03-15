Horse killed, one person in critical condition after vehicle collides with animal on Mississippi interstate

Published 7:03 am Monday, March 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

One person is in critical condition and a horse is dead after a car collided with the animal on a Mississippi interstate Sunday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports to WAPT in Jackson that the crash happened on I-20 east of Flowers.

The driver of the vehicle, Wayne Wright, and a passenger, identified as Lynette Wright, were both injured in the collision and were transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Lynette Wright was said to be in critical condition. Wayne Wright was reported to be facing non-life-threatening injuries.

Why the horse was on the interstate highway and how the collision happened is under investigation

 

More News

‘This doesn’t define Kalli’s life’ — Family wants daughter’s drug addiction battle to help educate others

Devoted to saving lives: Decorated engineer, Mississippi native, succumbs to years-long cancer battle

Horse killed, one person in critical condition after vehicle collides with animal on Mississippi interstate

mississippi crime

Mississippi Police: Dispute led to shooting death of 13-year-old

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required