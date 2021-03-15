Inmate accused of assaulting guard, stealing patrol car, escaping back in custody

Published 1:07 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Police

Authorities in Mississippi have captured an inmate who was accused of assaulting a jail guard, stealing a patrol car and escaping from a secure center over the weekend.

Roshanda Bowens was initially taken into custody Saturday in connection with a shooting in Marshall County, news outlets reported Sunday.

David Cook with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that while Bowens was being booked into the north Holly Springs facility at around 3 a.m., she assaulted a female guard and escaped from the building.

A deputy saw Bowens and started chasing her on foot, but Bowens jumped into the deputy’s patrol vehicle and rammed a jail gate before getting out of the car and running away, Cook said.

An employee at a nearby business later spotted Bowen and led officers to the escapee, according to officials.

She was returned to jail and was set to face additional felony charges.

More News

Police

Inmate accused of assaulting guard, stealing patrol car, escaping back in custody

Gov. Reeves: All Mississippians can get vaccine starting Tuesday

‘This doesn’t define Kalli’s life’ — Family wants daughter’s drug addiction battle to help educate others

Devoted to saving lives: Decorated engineer, Mississippi native, succumbs to years-long cancer battle

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required