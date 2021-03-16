Mississippi coronavirus cases inch slightly higher, more than two-dozen more deaths reported

Mississippi’s weekly rate of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Tuesday and more than two-dozen more deaths were reported as the state released the latest statistics on the pandemic.

The state health department reported Tuesday 369 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 301,250.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 27 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,929.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 463 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 425 with Tuesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 287,341 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 2379 79 78 15 Alcorn 2940 63 130 20 Amite 1152 37 55 9 Attala 2112 72 175 36 Benton 950 24 46 10 Bolivar 4670 125 232 31 Calhoun 1608 29 36 5 Carroll 1201 25 51 10 Chickasaw 2024 55 60 15 Choctaw 717 16 * 1 0 Claiborne 998 30 45 9 Clarke 1723 75 123 31 Clay 1805 54 38 5 Coahoma 2859 71 129 11 Copiah 2832 59 81 11 Covington 2519 80 136 39 De Soto 20089 242 113 24 Forrest 7408 142 226 51 Franklin 785 21 40 4 George 2343 45 59 7 Greene 1288 33 52 6 Grenada 2516 80 155 32 Hancock 3592 80 69 14 Harrison 17132 296 485 68 Hinds 19353 399 805 131 Holmes 1836 70 104 20 Humphreys 937 29 34 8 Issaquena 167 6 0 0 Itawamba 2925 76 134 23 Jackson 12883 236 240 35 Jasper 2173 47 43 2 Jefferson 635 27 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1034 31 8 1 Jones 8164 153 219 41 Kemper 928 25 44 9 Lafayette 5842 114 187 55 Lamar 5996 84 53 13 Lauderdale 6946 231 443 100 Lawrence 1228 22 27 2 Leake 2569 72 88 15 Lee 9770 166 222 41 Leflore 3421 123 236 52 Lincoln 3738 104 190 39 Lowndes 6185 143 257 63 Madison 9666 206 366 69 Marion 2628 78 158 24 Marshall 4127 98 64 15 Monroe 4028 130 190 55 Montgomery 1247 40 54 9 Neshoba 3908 172 203 59 Newton 2373 54 87 15 Noxubee 1239 31 35 6 Oktibbeha 4473 97 222 36 Panola 4396 99 104 14 Pearl River 4286 133 188 36 Perry 1239 38 21 8 Pike 3087 101 134 35 Pontotoc 4135 72 86 12 Prentiss 2727 58 99 15 Quitman 783 15 0 0 Rankin 13060 271 392 61 Scott 3003 71 115 18 Sharkey 492 17 43 8 Simpson 2810 82 157 20 Smith 1559 34 66 8 Stone 1755 30 84 14 Sunflower 3238 87 121 20 Tallahatchie 1732 39 50 7 Tate 3146 78 80 19 Tippah 2820 68 119 13 Tishomingo 2141 67 102 27 Tunica 1013 25 18 2 Union 3994 74 131 23 Walthall 1265 42 69 13 Warren 4189 116 170 37 Washington 5246 132 191 39 Wayne 2593 41 69 11 Webster 1127 32 61 12 Wilkinson 632 27 25 5 Winston 2234 80 130 39 Yalobusha 1509 36 82 22 Yazoo 2978 67 140 18 Total 301,250 6,929 10,416 1,964