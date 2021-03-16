Mississippi coronavirus cases inch slightly higher, more than two-dozen more deaths reported
Published 11:13 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Mississippi’s weekly rate of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Tuesday and more than two-dozen more deaths were reported as the state released the latest statistics on the pandemic.
The state health department reported Tuesday 369 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 301,250.
The Mississippi State Health Department reported 27 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,929.
The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 463 on Tuesday.
The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 425 with Tuesday’s update.
Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 287,341 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.
Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County
Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|2379
|79
|78
|15
|Alcorn
|2940
|63
|130
|20
|Amite
|1152
|37
|55
|9
|Attala
|2112
|72
|175
|36
|Benton
|950
|24
|46
|10
|Bolivar
|4670
|125
|232
|31
|Calhoun
|1608
|29
|36
|5
|Carroll
|1201
|25
|51
|10
|Chickasaw
|2024
|55
|60
|15
|Choctaw
|717
|16 *
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|998
|30
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1723
|75
|123
|31
|Clay
|1805
|54
|38
|5
|Coahoma
|2859
|71
|129
|11
|Copiah
|2832
|59
|81
|11
|Covington
|2519
|80
|136
|39
|De Soto
|20089
|242
|113
|24
|Forrest
|7408
|142
|226
|51
|Franklin
|785
|21
|40
|4
|George
|2343
|45
|59
|7
|Greene
|1288
|33
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2516
|80
|155
|32
|Hancock
|3592
|80
|69
|14
|Harrison
|17132
|296
|485
|68
|Hinds
|19353
|399
|805
|131
|Holmes
|1836
|70
|104
|20
|Humphreys
|937
|29
|34
|8
|Issaquena
|167
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2925
|76
|134
|23
|Jackson
|12883
|236
|240
|35
|Jasper
|2173
|47
|43
|2
|Jefferson
|635
|27
|41
|7
|Jefferson Davis
|1034
|31
|8
|1
|Jones
|8164
|153
|219
|41
|Kemper
|928
|25
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|5842
|114
|187
|55
|Lamar
|5996
|84
|53
|13
|Lauderdale
|6946
|231
|443
|100
|Lawrence
|1228
|22
|27
|2
|Leake
|2569
|72
|88
|15
|Lee
|9770
|166
|222
|41
|Leflore
|3421
|123
|236
|52
|Lincoln
|3738
|104
|190
|39
|Lowndes
|6185
|143
|257
|63
|Madison
|9666
|206
|366
|69
|Marion
|2628
|78
|158
|24
|Marshall
|4127
|98
|64
|15
|Monroe
|4028
|130
|190
|55
|Montgomery
|1247
|40
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3908
|172
|203
|59
|Newton
|2373
|54
|87
|15
|Noxubee
|1239
|31
|35
|6
|Oktibbeha
|4473
|97
|222
|36
|Panola
|4396
|99
|104
|14
|Pearl River
|4286
|133
|188
|36
|Perry
|1239
|38
|21
|8
|Pike
|3087
|101
|134
|35
|Pontotoc
|4135
|72
|86
|12
|Prentiss
|2727
|58
|99
|15
|Quitman
|783
|15
|0
|0
|Rankin
|13060
|271
|392
|61
|Scott
|3003
|71
|115
|18
|Sharkey
|492
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2810
|82
|157
|20
|Smith
|1559
|34
|66
|8
|Stone
|1755
|30
|84
|14
|Sunflower
|3238
|87
|121
|20
|Tallahatchie
|1732
|39
|50
|7
|Tate
|3146
|78
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2820
|68
|119
|13
|Tishomingo
|2141
|67
|102
|27
|Tunica
|1013
|25
|18
|2
|Union
|3994
|74
|131
|23
|Walthall
|1265
|42
|69
|13
|Warren
|4189
|116
|170
|37
|Washington
|5246
|132
|191
|39
|Wayne
|2593
|41
|69
|11
|Webster
|1127
|32
|61
|12
|Wilkinson
|632
|27
|25
|5
|Winston
|2234
|80
|130
|39
|Yalobusha
|1509
|36
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2978
|67
|140
|18
|Total
|301,250
|6,929
|10,416
|1,964
* Note: A death previously reported in Choctaw County was determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been removed.