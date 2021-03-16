Mississippi music venue plans for busy season, announces upcoming Foreigner concert

One Mississippi music venue is gearing for packed audiences as COVID-199 pandemic restrictions ease and vaccinations increase.

Brandon Mayor Butch Lee said that after months of being closed, the Brandon Amphitheater is getting ready for a season line-up of 15 to 16 shows that will sure to please audiences.

On Monday the Brandon Amphitheater announced that the rock band Foreigner will play in Brandon on Nov. 14.

Tickets for the Foreigner concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 19.

The show will be part of “The Greatest Hits of Foreigner” tour which includes songs like “I Want To Know What Love Is,’ “Hot Blooded” and “Cold As Ice.”

Lee told WJTV in Jackson that events will be socially distant up until Memorial Day when the 8,000 seat venue is scheduled to go back to full capacity.

Lee said because the amphitheater is paid for by taxes, the COVID-19 closure did not hurt the local economy.