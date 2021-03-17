Mississippi coronavirus new cases remain steady, state says

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases largely held steady Wednesday with the latest data released from the state.

The state health department reported Wednesday 352 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 301,602.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported seven new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 6,936.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 451 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 423 with Wednesday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 287,341 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.