Highway patrol investigating fatal crash on U.S. 61 in South Mississippi

Published 6:33 am Thursday, March 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday evening in South Mississippi.

MHP reports the accident happened on U.S. 61 in Adams County at about 5:03 p.m. Wednesday.

The person, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A line of storms was pushing through the area at the time of the wreck. It is not known if the crash was the result of the inclement weather.

The collision is currently under investigation by MHP. More information will become available as the investigation continues.

