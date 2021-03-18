Mississippi reports coronavirus new case averages drop again

Published 4:36 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi health officials reported the latest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus numbers Thursday, lowering the 7-day and 14-day daily averages.

The state health department reported Thursday 322 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 301,924.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 6,938.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 400 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 412 with Thursday’s update.

Of the total cases, the state believes approximately 287,341 cases have recovered and while many people who are infected with the virus may only have moderate or even no visible symptoms, others can get gravely ill and can die as a result.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2394 79 78 15
Alcorn 2946 63 130 20
Amite 1162 37 55 9
Attala 2114 72 175 36
Benton 953 24 46 10
Bolivar 4687 125 232 31
Calhoun 1612 29 36 5
Carroll 1201 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2025 55 60 15
Choctaw 718 16 1 0
Claiborne 1000 30 45 9
Clarke 1723 75 123 31
Clay 1808 54 38 5
Coahoma 2864 72 129 11
Copiah 2843 60 81 11
Covington 2520 80 136 39
De Soto 20156 244 113 24
Forrest 7422 142 226 51
Franklin 788 21 40 4
George 2352 45 59 7
Greene 1290 33 52 6
Grenada 2519 80 155 32
Hancock 3599 82 69 14
Harrison 17177 296 485 68
Hinds 19388 399 805 131
Holmes 1836 70 104 20
Humphreys 938 29 34 8
Issaquena 167 6 0 0
Itawamba 2929 76 134 23
Jackson 12911 236 240 35
Jasper 2178 47 43 2
Jefferson 636 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1037 32 8 1
Jones 8179 153 219 41
Kemper 931 25 44 9
Lafayette 5863 114 187 55
Lamar 6002 84 54 13
Lauderdale 6952 231 443 100
Lawrence 1234 22 27 2
Leake 2575 72 88 15
Lee 9781 167 222 41
Leflore 3426 123 236 52
Lincoln 3784 104 190 39
Lowndes 6197 143 257 63
Madison 9691 206 367 69
Marion 2631 78 158 24
Marshall 4131 98 64 15
Monroe 4030 130 190 55
Montgomery 1249 40 54 9
Neshoba 3917 172 203 59
Newton 2386 54 87 15
Noxubee 1240 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4484 97 222 36
Panola 4400 100 104 14
Pearl River 4303 133 188 36
Perry 1240 38 21 8
Pike 3095 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4138 72 86 12
Prentiss 2729 58 99 15
Quitman 783 15 0 0
Rankin 13085 271 392 61
Scott 3019 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2823 82 157 20
Smith 1563 34 66 8
Stone 1758 30 84 14
Sunflower 3242 87 121 20
Tallahatchie 1733 39 50 7
Tate 3150 78 80 19
Tippah 2823 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2146 67 102 27
Tunica 1013 25 18 2
Union 3996 74 131 23
Walthall 1269 42 69 13
Warren 4194 116 170 37
Washington 5257 132 191 39
Wayne 2594 41 69 11
Webster 1129 32 61 12
Wilkinson 633 27 25 5
Winston 2236 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1518 36 82 22
Yazoo 2987 67 140 18
Total 301,924 6,938 10,418 1,964

More News

Mississippi reports coronavirus new case averages drop again

Mother, son face federal charges in scheme that embezzled millions from Mississippi

Cities up and down Mississippi river welcome return of tourists, tourism dollars

Two Mississippi men travelled to Texas together. One is dead and the other charged with his murder

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required