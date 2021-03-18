White Mississippi father-son duo indicted on charges they shot at Black teens, tried to run them over

Published 7:11 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

A white Mississippi dad and his son have been indicted for reportedly shooting and attempting to run over two black teenagers.

A grand jury indicted Lane and Wade Twinner on six charges related to the September 2020 incident.

The pair is accused of shooting a gun at two teenagers riding on four-wheelers and then attempting to run them over.

The pair are expected to appear in court next month.

