Mississippi officials searching for 2 juveniles after runaway disappears with younger sister

Mississippi coast officials are looking for the whereabouts of two missing juveniles.

On Thursday (March 18) the Biloxi Police Department responded to the report of a missing 8-year-old Juvenile at 1600 block of Carrol Drive.

Officers determined that 8-year-old Endiah Odom left with her 13-year-old brother Emoni Odom at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Emoni Odom was previously reported and listed as a runaway. Emoni returned home and asked his younger sister to come with him, which she did willingly.

The parents were upstairs and had no knowledge of Endiah leaving with Emoni, until another sibling told them what happened.

Biloxi Officers canvased the area and checked all known places where Emoni has runaway to before.

Endiah is described as a black female 5’0 tall heavyset with long braided hair. She was last seen wearing white pajama pants with a white shirt (possibly a hooded sweatshirt). Emoni is described as a black male 5’10” tall approximately 210 lbs and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating both Endiah and Emoni Odom.