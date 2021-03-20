New coronavirus cases fall to levels not seen in Mississippi since last June

Published 1:46 pm Saturday, March 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi continued to decline Saturday with the last seven days showing the lowest number of new cases since mid-June, 2020.

The news came less than one day after the state announced a new variant of the virus was found in the state.

The state health department reported Saturday 361 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,677.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 10 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,955.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 300 on Saturday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since mid-June 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 383 with Saturday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2403 79 78 15
Alcorn 2946 63 130 20
Amite 1167 37 55 9
Attala 2120 72 175 36
Benton 955 24 46 10
Bolivar 4713 125 232 31
Calhoun 1615 29 36 5
Carroll 1203 25 51 10
Chickasaw 2030 55 60 15
Choctaw 718 16 1 0
Claiborne 1004 30 45 9
Clarke 1730 75 123 31
Clay 1809 54 38 5
Coahoma 2867 73 129 11
Copiah 2846 60 81 11
Covington 2524 80 136 39
De Soto 20219 245 113 24
Forrest 7454 142 226 51
Franklin 795 22 40 4
George 2355 45 59 7
Greene 1291 33 52 6
Grenada 2521 80 155 32
Hancock 3614 83 69 14
Harrison 17216 298 485 68
Hinds 19465 400 805 131
Holmes 1838 71 104 20
Humphreys 938 29 34 8
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2930 76 134 23
Jackson 12938 236 240 35
Jasper 2180 47 43 2
Jefferson 637 27 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1039 32 8 1
Jones 8191 154 219 41
Kemper 937 25 44 9
Lafayette 5869 114 187 55
Lamar 6013 84 54 13
Lauderdale 6977 232 443 100
Lawrence 1237 22 27 2
Leake 2578 72 88 15
Lee 9786 167 222 41
Leflore 3439 123 236 52
Lincoln 3802 105 194 39
Lowndes 6210 143 257 63
Madison 9710 206 368 69
Marion 2631 78 158 24
Marshall 4189 99 64 15
Monroe 4034 130 190 55
Montgomery 1249 40 54 9
Neshoba 3928 173 203 59
Newton 2394 54 87 15
Noxubee 1243 31 35 6
Oktibbeha 4493 97 222 36
Panola 4402 100 104 14
Pearl River 4328 133 188 36
Perry 1240 38 21 8
Pike 3112 101 134 35
Pontotoc 4140 72 86 12
Prentiss 2732 58 99 15
Quitman 784 16 0 0
Rankin 13104 271 392 61
Scott 3032 71 115 18
Sharkey 492 17 43 8
Simpson 2826 83 157 20
Smith 1564 34 66 8
Stone 1760 30 84 14
Sunflower 3247 88 121 20
Tallahatchie 1735 39 50 7
Tate 3160 78 80 19
Tippah 2824 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2161 67 102 27
Tunica 1014 25 18 2
Union 3997 74 131 23
Walthall 1281 42 69 13
Warren 4206 117 170 37
Washington 5257 132 191 39
Wayne 2600 41 69 11
Webster 1130 32 61 12
Wilkinson 635 27 25 5
Winston 2240 80 130 39
Yalobusha 1525 36 82 22
Yazoo 2991 67 140 18
Total 302,677 6,955 10,423 1,964

