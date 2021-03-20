New coronavirus cases fall to levels not seen in Mississippi since last June

The numbers of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi continued to decline Saturday with the last seven days showing the lowest number of new cases since mid-June, 2020.

The news came less than one day after the state announced a new variant of the virus was found in the state.

The state health department reported Saturday 361 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Saturday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,677.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 10 new deaths on Saturday, bringing the total death toll to 6,955.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 300 on Saturday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since mid-June 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 383 with Saturday’s update.