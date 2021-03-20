Texas man arrested after leading Mississippi officers on two-county chase

Published 7:12 am Saturday, March 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

mississippi crime

A Texas man led officers on a chase that spanned two Mississippi counties that ended in a one-hour standoff Friday morning.

Vicksburg police report that officers were doing a welfare check when they located the suspect, Joshua Burton Boyer of Taylor, Texas. When contacted by police, Boyer fled, leading law enforcement on a chase that started in Warren County and ended in Yazzo County, according to a story from WLBT in Jackson. 

Police say the chase never reached speeds over 25 miles per hour.

Boyer is wanted in Texas on child endangerment charges and is awaiting extradition back to Texas.

The standoff would end peacefully after a Warren County negotiator talked Boyer into surrendering.

Although Boyer fired his gun into the air during the incident, local law enforcement from Vicksburg, Warren and Yazoo counties do not plan to file charges against Boyer.

 

