Texas man arrested after leading Mississippi officers on two-county chase

A Texas man led officers on a chase that spanned two Mississippi counties that ended in a one-hour standoff Friday morning.

Vicksburg police report that officers were doing a welfare check when they located the suspect, Joshua Burton Boyer of Taylor, Texas. When contacted by police, Boyer fled, leading law enforcement on a chase that started in Warren County and ended in Yazzo County, according to a story from WLBT in Jackson.

Police say the chase never reached speeds over 25 miles per hour.