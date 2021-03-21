Former Mississippi high school coach accused of inappropriate contact with minor

Published 6:46 am Sunday, March 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A former Mississippi high school soccer coach is accused of inappropriate contact with a minor.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that Luke Mason, 27, was arrested by the Lee County Sheridd’s Office. He is charged with three counts of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes and one count of dissemination of sexual material to a person under the age of 18.

He received an $85,000 bond.

Mason was the high school soccer coach for Mooreville High School and, until recently, was listed on the school’s website.

The Lee County School District told a WTVA reporter that the district does not publicly discuss personnel matters.

More News

Police say bystander shot, killed in parking lot of Mississippi bar

Mississippi’s coronavirus spread inches down again

Mississippi AG helps distribute nearly 500,000 PPE items from price gouger

Mississippi woman wins $100,000 in Powerball lottery

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required