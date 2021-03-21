Mississippi woman wins $100,000 in Powerball lottery

Four out of five ain’t bad for a Mississippi woman who won $100,000 in the Powerball lottery.

A Meridan woman matched four of the five numbers, as well as the Powerball number to win the prize.

Shilta Patel, the owner of the King City Food Mart in Meridian where the winning ticket was purchased, told WTOK News in Meridian that the woman who won the prize comes into the store on Highway 39 North every day and buys a $6 ticket with her groceries.

Another Meridian woman won $5,000 on a 10x the Cash scratch-off game purchased from Arash LLC on 5th Street in Meridian.