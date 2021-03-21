Mississippi’s coronavirus spread inches down again

Published 10:19 am Sunday, March 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi continued to decline Sunday with the last week showing the lowest number of new cases since mid-June 2020.

National and state health officials have warned residents not to be complacent and let down their guards as new variants spreading across the country could rapidly change the virus landscape. Two days ago Mississippi health officials announced a new variant of the virus was found in the state.

The state health department reported Sunday 160 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,837.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 6,956.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 294 on Sunday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since mid-June 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 375 with Sunday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.

Long-term care case and death totals will resume on Tuesday.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2405 79
Alcorn 2946 63
Amite 1167 37
Attala 2120 72
Benton 955 24
Bolivar 4714 125
Calhoun 1615 29
Carroll 1203 25
Chickasaw 2031 55
Choctaw 719 16
Claiborne 1004 30
Clarke 1731 75
Clay 1812 54
Coahoma 2867 73
Copiah 2855 60
Covington 2527 80
De Soto 20232 245
Forrest 7460 142
Franklin 795 22
George 2355 45
Greene 1291 33
Grenada 2521 80
Hancock 3621 83
Harrison 17221 298
Hinds 19476 400
Holmes 1839 71
Humphreys 938 29
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2932 76
Jackson 12943 236
Jasper 2181 47
Jefferson 637 27
Jefferson Davis 1039 32
Jones 8196 154
Kemper 937 25
Lafayette 5873 115
Lamar 6016 84
Lauderdale 6980 232
Lawrence 1239 22
Leake 2579 72
Lee 9787 167
Leflore 3443 123
Lincoln 3803 105
Lowndes 6210 143
Madison 9720 206
Marion 2632 78
Marshall 4190 99
Monroe 4035 130
Montgomery 1249 40
Neshoba 3930 173
Newton 2396 54 *
Noxubee 1243 31
Oktibbeha 4499 97
Panola 4402 100
Pearl River 4328 133
Perry 1240 38
Pike 3114 101
Pontotoc 4141 72
Prentiss 2736 58
Quitman 784 16
Rankin 13112 271
Scott 3036 71
Sharkey 492 17
Simpson 2826 83
Smith 1565 34
Stone 1760 30
Sunflower 3247 88
Tallahatchie 1736 39
Tate 3162 78
Tippah 2824 68
Tishomingo 2168 67
Tunica 1015 25
Union 3998 74
Walthall 1282 42
Warren 4208 117
Washington 5257 132
Wayne 2600 41
Webster 1130 32
Wilkinson 635 27
Winston 2241 80
Yalobusha 1525 36
Yazoo 2996 67
Total 302,837 6,956

* Note: One death previously reported in Newton County was counted twice, and has been corrected.

More News

Police say bystander shot, killed in parking lot of Mississippi bar

Mississippi’s coronavirus spread inches down again

Mississippi AG helps distribute nearly 500,000 PPE items from price gouger

Mississippi woman wins $100,000 in Powerball lottery

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required