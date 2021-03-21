Mississippi’s coronavirus spread inches down again

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in Mississippi continued to decline Sunday with the last week showing the lowest number of new cases since mid-June 2020.

National and state health officials have warned residents not to be complacent and let down their guards as new variants spreading across the country could rapidly change the virus landscape. Two days ago Mississippi health officials announced a new variant of the virus was found in the state.

The state health department reported Sunday 160 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 302,837.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported two new deaths on Sunday, bringing the total death toll to 6,956.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 294 on Sunday. It was the lowest 7-day, daily average since mid-June 2020.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 375 with Sunday’s update.