Do it for the doughnut, if nothing else; Krispy Kreme offers free doughnut for COVID-19 immunizations

The good folks at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are trying to do their part in ending the global COVID-19 pandemic by offering up one of their irresistible glazed doughnuts to anyone with a COVID-19 vaccination card.

“Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations,” the company wrote online. “To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting (today), anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.”

Rules of the promotion are fairly simple and are outlined here.

The bottom line is, you must have a valid CDC vaccination card (one or two shots is fine) and you just drive through participating U.S. locations of Krispy Kreme – drive-through or in-store and redeem the offer.

To find a location near you visit the company’s shop location at https://www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search?location=mississippi