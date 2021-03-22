Do it for the doughnut, if nothing else; Krispy Kreme offers free doughnut for COVID-19 immunizations

Published 4:00 pm Monday, March 22, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The good folks at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are trying to do their part in ending the global COVID-19 pandemic by offering up one of their irresistible glazed doughnuts to anyone with a COVID-19 vaccination card.

“Krispy Kreme is finding ways to be sweet as the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations,” the company wrote online. “To show our support for those who choose to get vaccinated, starting (today), anyone who shows their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card will receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut.”

Rules of the promotion are fairly simple and are outlined here.

The bottom line is, you must have a valid CDC vaccination card (one or two shots is fine) and you just drive through participating U.S. locations of Krispy Kreme – drive-through or in-store and redeem the offer.

To find a location near you visit the company’s shop location at https://www.krispykreme.com/locate/location-search?location=mississippi

More News

Do it for the doughnut, if nothing else; Krispy Kreme offers free doughnut for COVID-19 immunizations

Interior decorator sentenced to 30 years in prison for renovation fraud, theft

Mississippi man freed from prison after murder convictions overturned gets married

Mississippi coronavirus has not gone away yet, but it has stabilized

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required